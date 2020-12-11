Their View: How should Virginia use tax revenue from legal sales of marijuana?

Virginia is headed down the path of legalizing marijuana. How should the state use the tax revenue it collects from legal weed?
Studies estimate those revenues could be $31 million to $62 million the first year of marijuana sales — with the take rising to $154 million to $308 million by the fifth year. Whether the first year or the fifth year, both of those might still be a ways off. A work group set up by Gov. Ralph Northam says even if the legislature voted in favor of legislation in 2021, it could still be two years after that before pot dispensaries start selling.
That hasn’t stopped some from going ahead and proposing ways to spend that money.
Del. Lee Carter, D-Manassas and a potential candidate for the Democratic nomination for governor, says that “every single penny of tax revenue from legalized cannabis” should go to “reparations for Black and Indigenous Virginians.” He’s proposed a commission on reparations that would “explore the vast array of historical injustices against Black and Indigenous Virginians, including slavery, genocide, the domestic terrorism of the Jim Crow era, redlining and restrictive covenants in banking and housing, unconstitutional neglect of public schools, police brutality and mass incarceration, the destruction and displacement of Black communities through ‘urban renewal’ projects, and the countless other examples of wrongs that demand equitable and immediate redress.”
There’s a logical reason to tie cannabis revenue to reparations. Studies have shown that Black and white Virginians have used pot at pretty much the same rates, but Blacks are 3.5 times more likely to be arrested for possession and 3.9 times more likely to be convicted of marijuana-related offenses. If that’s not systemic racism, it’s hard to know what is. There’s also a practical reason to tie the two: This is “new” money, so if you’re pushing the idea of reparations, it’s easier to do so if you’re not diverting an existing revenue stream.
Carter doesn’t say how such reparations would be paid — that’s part of what his proposed commission would study. Would the state simply write checks? That’s problematic because that takes the state into the troublesome territory of deciding just who belongs to which race. That’s what we did during the Jim Crow era, so we hardly want to revisit that — and anyone who’s taken a 23 And Me genetic test knows how complicated some people’s heritage is. Would the state invest the money in certain institutions, such as Virginia State University and Norfolk State University? You can certainly argue that those schools have been historically underfunded. But better funding for those schools doesn’t much help anyone who’s not and will never be a college student.
Before anyone gets all worked up, keep in in mind that Virginia has paid reparations before. In 2015 it offered $25,000 to those who were forcibly sterilized during the eugenics crusade that started in the ‘20s — although the Lynchburg News & Advance reported earlier this year that only several dozen people have actually been compensated because it’s been hard for them to provide supporting documentation.
In any case, the idea that cannabis revenue should go to some kind of “equity” — if not outright reparations — seems a popular one. Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe — who hopes to be future Gov. Terry McAuliffe, as well — recently co-authored a commentary in The Washington Post in which he wrote that cannabis revenue “must be invested back into communities that have been affected the most to tackle the inequities they’ve faced, whether in criminal justice or education.”
We hate to be the spoilsports for this incipient social justice crusade, but we are compelled to point out one problem: Dedicating cannabis revenue to some form of reparations effectively means that some of the poorest communities in the state will be taxed for something that has little benefit for them.
This is delicate territory so we’ll try to tread carefully but here’s the philosophical point we’re trying to make: Who should be taxed and for what?
Most localities in Southwest Virginia are virtually all white. Dickenson County is 98.3% white. Craig County is 98.1% white. Highland County (which isn’t in Southwest Virginia but is very much an Appalachian county) is 98%. Scott County is 97.7%. Russell County 97.6%. Carroll County 97.3%. Shall we go on? If cannabis revenue is tied to racially designated reparations, that means future marijuana smokers in those counties will see their tax dollars flow out of their communities.
What’s wrong with that?, you might ask. Taxes, by definition, are redistributional in nature. We pool our resources and spend that money for what is deemed the common good. Here’s the problem: These are also some of the poorest counties in the state. Five of the state’s seven poorest communities — as measured by median household income — are in Southwest Virginia. Robin Hood stole from the rich and gave to the poor. Carter’s proposal would tax one disadvantaged group and give the money to another disadvantaged group. Reparations may be a liberal idea, but that taxation scheme doesn’t seem very liberal. In fact, it seems pretty illiberal.
For the sake of argument, let’s agree that reparations are a good idea. We’d all benefit from a more equitable society, no matter who we are or where we live. But to get there, should we taking tax money out of the poorest counties in the state? The Census Bureau counts roughly 26,000 Black residents of Loudoun County. That’s more than in all the counties from Pulaski County west to the Cumberland Gap. By using the cannabis tax for reparations, we’re effectively transferring wealth from the poorest counties of the state to the wealthiest county in the state (even if the recipients may not be). That sounds exactly like how Gov. Jim Gilmore’s car tax scheme worked — rural Virginia had to subsidize affluent Northern Virginia. That is not good politics for lots of reasons, one of which is this — it divides two groups that ought to be natural allies.
We harp a lot on school disparity. Our lens is that of rural Virginia (which in Southwest is overwhelmingly white) but the reality is that some of the most egregious examples of “crumbling schools” — to use the governor’s inaugural phrase — are in cities with large Black populations, such as Richmond and Norfolk. Should reparations help cover that? Something should. But why does a Democrat want to tax the poor to get there?
