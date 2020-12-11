Their View: How should Virginia use tax revenue from legal sales of marijuana?

What’s wrong with that?, you might ask. Taxes, by definition, are redistributional in nature. We pool our resources and spend that money for what is deemed the common good. Here’s the problem: These are also some of the poorest counties in the state. Five of the state’s seven poorest communities — as measured by median household income — are in Southwest Virginia. Robin Hood stole from the rich and gave to the poor. Carter’s proposal would tax one disadvantaged group and give the money to another disadvantaged group. Reparations may be a liberal idea, but that taxation scheme doesn’t seem very liberal. In fact, it seems pretty illiberal.

For the sake of argument, let’s agree that reparations are a good idea. We’d all benefit from a more equitable society, no matter who we are or where we live. But to get there, should we taking tax money out of the poorest counties in the state? The Census Bureau counts roughly 26,000 Black residents of Loudoun County. That’s more than in all the counties from Pulaski County west to the Cumberland Gap. By using the cannabis tax for reparations, we’re effectively transferring wealth from the poorest counties of the state to the wealthiest county in the state (even if the recipients may not be). That sounds exactly like how Gov. Jim Gilmore’s car tax scheme worked — rural Virginia had to subsidize affluent Northern Virginia. That is not good politics for lots of reasons, one of which is this — it divides two groups that ought to be natural allies.