Their View: How President Trump can turn the COVID tide

We’ll leave the details to you. After all, you are the master of connecting with your supporters. The important thing is that you encourage the skeptical members of your following to reconsider the vaccine. Do it publicly and repeatedly. No half measures. No takebacks. Push all in on the side of encouraging vaccinations.

The number of new COVID cases across the country has doubled in the last three weeks, with lagging vaccination rates providing tinder for the fast-spreading delta variant, now the dominant COVID strain in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. One study showed that the delta variant spreads 1,000 times faster than the original strain in the respiratory tracts of infected people. Vaccines help prevent those infections. By some estimates, more than 99% of new cases in the United States and Florida are among the unvaccinated. In other words, get vaccinated and you likely won’t get seriously sick. Forgo the jab, and you are rolling the dice.