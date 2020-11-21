Their View: How long should General Assembly sessions be?

Four states have legislatures that only meet every other year — Texas then has 180 days, Nevada 120 days, Montana 90 days, North Dakota 80 days. If you add up the total number of days over two years, then Alabama and Wyoming, at 60 days, are the shortest, and Colorado, at 240 days, is the longest among the so-called part-time legislatures. In normal years Virginia runs about 105 days over two years. By going 149 days this year, Virginia’s General Assembly has become one of the longest-running part-time state legislatures in the country.

None of this answers the question of how long a legislative session should be. What can be answered more definitively is that while Virginia doesn’t have a full-time legislature, it doesn’t really have a part-time one, either. Even if they only meet in Richmond (or now, virtually) for a few months, legislators have lots of duties during the “off-season.” There are still meetings of some sort — with other legislators, with administration officials, with community groups — and demands from constituents certainly don’t end when the legislature adjourns. Republicans are right to be worried about the creeping calendar — not because a shorter one will necessarily prevent Democrats from passing whatever it is they want to pass; it might not — but because it starts to change the type of people who have the time to serve in the General Assembly. In fact, you can turn the argument around: Republicans might want to be concerned about hastily-written legislation that can get jammed through without time for proper vetting in a short session, but Democrats might want to ponder how much sessions that go on for months at a time limit the pool of potential candidates. Neither of those seem very good for democracy.