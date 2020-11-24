Their View: How can we expand the kids' table?

We can see this phenomenon most clearly in some counties where the overall population is growing — but the population of those under 20 is dropping.

In 2011, Bedford County and what was then the city of Bedford had a total population of 75,427. By 2019, the Census Bureau put the population of the now-combined locality at 78,997 — obviously a slight increase. However, in that time the number of those under age 20 had dropped from 21,382 to 17,154.

In Botetourt County, the population likewise grew from 32,928 to 33,419 — but the under age 20 population dropped from 7,843 to 6,942.

In Roanoke County, the population grew from 92,740 to 94,186 — but the under 20 population dropped from 22,544 to 20,562.

We see the consequences of this most immediately in Bedford County — the county has closed elementary schools in Body Camp and Thaxton.

We can see the consequences in other ways in Botetourt and Roanoke counties. The former has been doing something it once didn’t — encouraging the development of apartments, to attract young adults in hopes that young adults will, well, you know, get busy, shall we say. Part of the idea behind Roanoke County’s “Reimagine 419” plan is to encourage more young adults to locate there, as well, for many of the same reasons.