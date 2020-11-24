Their View: How can we expand the kids' table?

At Thanksgiving and Christmas, some families deal with the overflow of relatives by setting up what’s commonly known as “the kids’ table” so the kids don’t have to be bored by all the grown-ups talking about grown-up things.
Was there a kids’ table at the first Thanksgiving? (For our purposes here today we’re talking about the one with the Pilgrims at Plymouth Rock, not the one Virginia claims at Berkeley Plantation.)
We don’t know. But if there was, it would have been bigger than the adults’ table. History.com tells us that about slightly more than half of the colonists at that Thanksgiving were under the age of 20. (We don’t know what the demographics of the Wampanoag who attended, just that they may have all been men). The specific count was 26 adults (22 men and four women) and 27 kids, ranging from a one-year-old to an 18- or 19-year-old.
We tend to think of Thanksgiving being dominated by our elders — time to go see Grandma! — but that first Thanksgiving was a decidedly young affair.
Now, it’s hard to draw too many comparisons between different eras. Life expectancy then was a lot shorter. The kids at Plymouth Rock probably weren’t chattering over the latest video on TikTok. However, the demographics of that first Thanksgiving do make us think about our own demographics.
Percentage-wise, there were more kids (we’re using the term here to denote anyone under 20 because that makes more letters to type) at Plymouth Rock than there are in today’s society.
And here’s the modern-day lesson we’re trying to get to: That percentage is shrinking.
Statistically speaking, that’s the flip side of an aging society. For those of us who’d like to live longer than, oh, say, the Pilgrims, that’s not a bad thing at all. (Back then, the English life expectancy averaged about 40 years, partly because there was so much infant mortality, and also a lot of women dying during childbirth).
It’s not just that the country is growing old; it’s how we’re doing so. We’re producing more old people every day simply by living. We’re also producing fewer babies through a lower fertility rate.
What’s more interesting — and demographers would say more important — are the consequences of an aging society. The number of babies born in the U.S. last year was the lowest since 1985, according to federal report issued earlier this year. Demographers will tell you that the “replacement rate” for each generation is 2.1 babies born to each woman during her lifetime. (Yes, demography is grim; you don’t want to think too much about why the figure is 2.1 and not 2.0). However, the report said, “the rate has generally been below replacement since 1971 and consistently below replacement since 2007.” The rate is currently 1.705. If you’re wondering how the U.S. population continues to grow, the answer is immigration. That’s a topic for another day. What we’re curious about today are some of the local consequences of this baby bust — the demographic opposite of the famous baby boom.
We can see this phenomenon most clearly in some counties where the overall population is growing — but the population of those under 20 is dropping.
In 2011, Bedford County and what was then the city of Bedford had a total population of 75,427. By 2019, the Census Bureau put the population of the now-combined locality at 78,997 — obviously a slight increase. However, in that time the number of those under age 20 had dropped from 21,382 to 17,154.
In Botetourt County, the population likewise grew from 32,928 to 33,419 — but the under age 20 population dropped from 7,843 to 6,942.
In Roanoke County, the population grew from 92,740 to 94,186 — but the under 20 population dropped from 22,544 to 20,562.
We see the consequences of this most immediately in Bedford County — the county has closed elementary schools in Body Camp and Thaxton.
We can see the consequences in other ways in Botetourt and Roanoke counties. The former has been doing something it once didn’t — encouraging the development of apartments, to attract young adults in hopes that young adults will, well, you know, get busy, shall we say. Part of the idea behind Roanoke County’s “Reimagine 419” plan is to encourage more young adults to locate there, as well, for many of the same reasons.
There are longer-term implications to these demographic trends, as well. One involves the regional labor pool, especially as baby boomers retire. Their jobs will need to be filled somehow (assuming they don’t get eliminated altogether). Likewise, companies looking to expand somewhere want to be assured there’s a sufficient labor pool to hire from. A labor pool that is shrinking, not growing, is not a particularly good inducement. That’s one reason why one of the region’s top priorities has been to encourage more students from our local colleges to stay here after graduation. Some of that has to do with their freshly minted skills, but some of it is simply demographic. We haven’t produced enough young'uns on our own, so we need to import them from somewhere.
Here’s among way to think about our youth deficit. In 2011, some 25.7% of Virginians were under 2020. By 2019, that percentage had slipped to 24.4% — even as their numbers grew slightly, from 2,083,420 to 2,087,426. Maybe that’s not much of a statistical change, but consider this ...
In 2011, Roanoke County was just about at the same state average — 24.3% were under 20. By 2019, their share had fallen to 21.8%.
During that same time, Botetourt’s share went from 23.8% to 20.7%.
Bedford County (including Bedford) saw an even sharper decrease — from 28.3% to 21.7%.
We often think of the coal counties as textbook examples of an aging population — a result of young adults leaving in search of jobs elsewhere. In terms of how our population is structured, though, there are lots of localities that look much like those coal counties. In Dickenson County, 21% of the population is under 20; in Buchanan County, 19% — not so different, after all.
The state’s real baby boom is coming in the outer suburbs of Northern Virginia. In Loudoun and Prince William counties, 30% of the population is under 20. That’s why they’re building new schools and some of our localities are closing schools — or enacting policies designed to head off those wrenching decisions.
Thanksgiving is a good time to talk about these issues because far-flung family members might be coming home. What would it take to persuade some of them to stay? We need a bigger kids' table — and not just at the holidays.
