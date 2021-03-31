Their View: House Democrats shouldn't overrule an Iowa Republican's victory

Similar accusations can be expected if the House votes to replace Miller-Meeks with Hart. Never mind that 139 House Republicans voted to disregard the state-certified results in at least one state won by Biden and toss out those electoral votes, a far worse attack on democracy.

It’s true that the Constitution says each house of Congress “shall be the judge of the elections, returns and qualifications of its own members.” A federal statute, the Federal Contested Elections Act, sets rules for challenges, including a requirement that the challenger prove that the election results entitle him or her to the disputed seat.

Some Democrats might be attracted by the prospect of flipping the result in the Iowa district, but others recognize the dangers. Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., tweeted: “Losing a House election by six votes is painful for Democrats. But overturning it in the House would be even more painful for America. Just because a majority can does not mean a majority should.”

Phillips is right. Unless an investigation produces incontestable evidence that Hart actually won the election, House Democrats should do what they wanted House Republicans to do about last year’s presidential election — accept defeat graciously and prepare for the next election.