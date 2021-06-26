Their View: Here’s the major competition for a regional tech hub

So who has a metro area under 200,000? Here’s where things get interesting. Not Roanoke, not Lynchburg, not Bristol. All those are part of metropolitan statistical areas that are more bigger than that. Here’s where all those efforts to assemble the most populous MSA possibly backfire because none of them would qualify for the small community set-aside. That’s why we say that they’re competing against the Baltimores and the Richmonds. But the New River Valley, Danville, Staunton-Waynesboro and Harrisonburg, Martinsville and anyplace else would qualify. If you’re a community leader in one of those places, you a) ought to be calling up your representative to urge him to vote for that provision and b) figure out what your community’s bid would look like.

This is, in effect, a mini-Amazon HQ2 competition, except that Amazon was never going to wind up in a small community that size and here six of these 18 hubs will. Even if a community didn’t win a hub designation, the mere act of competing could help raise its profile in the tech world, which might bring other benefits. After Amazon picked its HQ2 winners (originally plural, later singular), The Atlantic magazine wrote about how runners-up might still come out winners. It quoted the CEO of the Indianapolis Chamber of Commerce: “Amazon’s process forced us to throw out the traditional rule book for attracting business investment and talent—traditionally a cost- and incentive-focused process. Their process forced us to think more creatively about human capital and the workforce of the future. We used the Amazon process to add a sense of urgency to the new tools and partnerships (workforce/talent, land use, transit) we are developing as a region.” Same here.