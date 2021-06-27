Their View: Here’s an agenda for rural Virginia; who will back it?

How can we tell them all apart? Well, one’s on the left, one’s on the right. That might be enough for some people. But here’s another way. Let’s see whether either or both are willing to embrace an aggressive agenda to help build a new economy in rural Virginia. Here are five things a candidate could endorse. Conveniently, all these are non-ideological, so it’s possible to construct both a liberal and a conservative rationale for each.

1. More state support for school construction. Anything that starts off with “more state support for …” sounds liberal but it’s been a die-hard conservative who’s been pushing the most specific fix — state Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, has championed a $3 billion statewide bond issue for school construction. We’ve been over the facts and figures many times: Many school buildings in rural Virginia are so old they can’t easily handle new technology — they weren’t built with that many electrical outlets, for one thing. We won’t talk about the ones that are literally falling apart. With the exception of a period in the 1950s, Virginia has historically expected local governments to foot most of the bill for school construction. The problem is that schools are now so expensive that’s hard for many localities — and not just rural localities. Many urban areas are in the same fiscal bind, which sets up the opportunity for a grand coalition between central cities (generally represented by Democrats) and rural areas (largely represented by Republicans). Making that happen has been harder than it should be. To his credit, Gov. Ralph Northam persuaded the General Assembly last year to use some of the state tax revenue from casinos for school construction. He anticipates that after several years of operation, the casinos could generate enough tax revenue to allow the state to issue up to $1.5 billion in bonds for school construction. That’s half the $3 billion Stanley proposed but still not an insignificant amount. The problem is that it might be 2025 before the state can even do this. Is there any candidate who can come up with a shorter time frame? And whether they do or not, those future revenues for school construction depend on future governors and future legislatures not changing the rules. Will the candidates pledge to carry this through? And will either endorse Stanley’s call for a bond issue or find some way to fund school construction?