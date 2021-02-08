Their View: Has Biden forgotten he's commander in chief? Here's America's national security to-do list

Let me suggest former Sen. Bob Kerrey, D-Neb., and retired Adm. Michael G. Mullen, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, to lead the investigation. They won’t flinch from the truth, which is quite likely to be ugly. But let us at least learn something in return for the more than $6 trillion that we have wasted in our forever wars.

—Reexamine the allocation of nuclear release authority. As the Trump administration descended into a chaotic attempt to overturn Biden’s win, a long-ignored question made its appearance on the public policy agenda: You mean that guy has the authority to order a nuclear attack whenever the spirit moves him? Answer: Indeed. As does Biden. As will Biden’s successor, whoever she or he may be. (Perhaps Donald Trump!) How can it possibly make sense to give one single individual the power to plunge the planet into nuclear Armageddon, when the Cold War — the rationale for investing the U.S. president with this authority — ended decades ago? The obvious answer: It doesn’t make sense. If Biden fixes this, future generations will owe him a great debt.