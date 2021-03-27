Their View: Gun control now: Washington must end senseless killing

The motive of the man who shot up three spas in Atlanta last week, murdering eight, may have been anti-Asian animus, or not. The motive of the man who shot up a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, this week, murdering 10, is being examined by police. But whatever demons or hatreds caused these two men to set out and deliberately kill total strangers — be it the same reason or different — what is identical is that they used guns to carry out their rage.

Guns, guns, guns. An American obsession. The more guns there are, the more they get used. Last year, people bought more guns during COVID, perhaps fearing the breakdown of society. This year they are buying still more. But the guns themselves are the problem.

If the killers didn’t have access to firearms, then during their fits of anger, they wouldn’t have had such destructive tools at the ready. And there wouldn’t be funerals in Georgia and Colorado.

So as we remember and mourn the victims and extend our thoughts and prayers for them and their families and their communities, in a sickeningly familiar ritual with vigils and makeshift sidewalk memorials and lowered flags, more must be done. And that more is to control the guns.