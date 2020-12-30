Their View: Got a feeling ’21 is going to be a good year — we hope

Many of those events ultimately depend on the most untrustworthy elements of nature — weather and people. We’re putting a lot of stock in the vaccines working and getting distributed in an efficient manner — and people being willing to take them. Some other things we can look forward to in 2021 are dependent on more predictable things — like math. At this moment, no fewer than three uncrewed spacecraft are headed toward Mars — one from the U.S., one from China, one from the United Arab Emirates. All three are scheduled to arrive at the Red Planet in February; with the ones from the U.S. and China planning to land.

That’s not easy. About half the spacecraft that humans have sent there have wound up smashed to bits — or just not working. If either of these two missions work, it won’t be a miracle — but some mighty fine engineering. Both the U.S. and Chinese missions are rovers that will crawl across the surface; the U.S. mission will also include a small drone to buzz around and scout out places for the rover to investigate. That would be a first — something human in origin flying through the air of another planet. The U.S. mission has a Virginia connection. The Perseverance rover was named by a Virginia middle schooler — Alexander Mather of Lake Braddock Secondary School in Fairfax County. We’re still a long way from people walking on Mars, but we’ll get a little bit closer on Feb. 18, the scheduled Perseverance landing date — or not. In November, the U.S. is scheduled to take another step into space — the first test of the Artemis spacecraft that will take future crews back to the moon. That will be an uncrewed flight — the first crewed flight, and the first crewed flight to the moon, are still years away.