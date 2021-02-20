Their View: GOP making wrong choice in the wake of Donald Trump’s takeover

Nothing these days upsets the Donald Trump-corrupted Republican Party establishment like flickers of principle.

The central committee of North Carolina’s GOP chose Monday to censure Richard Burr for being one of seven Senate Republicans who voted to convict former President Trump in his second impeachment trial. That followed a vote last Saturday by Louisiana Republicans formally rebuking Sen. Bill Cassidy for doing the same. In Pennsylvania, the state’s GOP is meeting soon to choose whether to similarly reprimand Sen. Pat Toomey. In Nebraska, Sen. Ben Sasse is also on the ropes.

The party of Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt and Reagan is facing a reckoning, and many of its leaders are choosing to cling to the disgraced legacy of Trump and his legions rather than seeking a new path to levelheaded national leadership.

Shallow personality cults are not the foundation of durable, big-tent political parties. Ideas are. And while there may be some Trumpian ideas worth retaining on trade, taxation, foreign policy and even immigration, none can reasonably defend his dead-end rejection of last year’s election results, his spreading of fantastical conspiracy theories, and the fact that he is beyond any doubt “practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of” Jan. 6, as Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell put it after he voted to acquit.