Their View: General Assembly needs to pass school construction bonds

To recap: In Bob McDonnell’s final weeks as governor in 2009, his administration compiled a list of all the school construction needs in the state. The list totaled $18 billion. Going on 12 years later, there’s no reason to think that list has gotten shorter. Ralph Northam invoked this during his 2018 inaugural address in which he bemoaned “crumbling schools.” That’s not hyperbole; Virginia has actual examples of schools where ceilings have literally crumbled. Three years ago, we went through state reports and showed that 29.6% of Virginia’s public schools were built before 1958 — so they were more than 60 years old then and now are pushing 63. Furthermore, 13% were built before 1949, a date we picked on purpose because that was the year in which state funding for school construction figured in a landmark governor’s race. Now, just because a school is old doesn’t mean it's in poor condition although, as with people, there’s often a high correlation. We famously — or infamously — documented the case of Flatwoods Elementary in Lee County, where students and teachers had to set out trash cans on rainy days to catch the water leaking through the roof. That roof has since been fixed, along with other leaky ones elsewhere in Lee County. So, problem solved, right? In a fashion, sure. But the $700,000 that Lee County spent on fixing rooves is $700,000 it didn’t spend on instruction. Lee County, one of the poorest counties in the state, still has to contend with this: It’s trying to teach cybersecurity on an electrical system so old that sometimes the power shorts out. We suspect that’s not a problem that Loudoun County has to contend with. That highlights the real problem with these old schools, whether they are physically falling apart or not — some aren’t equipped for the demands of the new economy. Before Pulaski County opened its new middle school, it had some classrooms with just a single electrical outlet. At one time that was quite sufficient. Those times are no more.