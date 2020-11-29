Their View: Fund demonstrates coal industry taking concrete steps toward renewable future

First, the stereotype of the coal counties clinging to a dying industry is wrong, and this is but the latest example. The Republican legislators from that region deserve more credit than they’ve gotten for trying to lead the region in a different direction. They’ve established the Southwest Virginia Energy Research and Development Authority, with a goal of trying to make a region that once was an energy capital for an old form of energy into an energy capital for new forms of energy. They’ve tried to persuade Dominion Energy to locate a pumped storage hydroelectric project in the region. They’ve established InvestSWVA, an economic development group that has set out to create connections with the technology community in Northern Virginia. Building a new economy is a generational process, but that process has begun. This move by the region’s main economic development agency is but a piece of that larger effort, but a significant one because it constitutes an official recognition of where the economy is headed — more and more companies are demanding renewable energy, which means if you don’t have any to offer you’re not really in the game. Plus, in many ways, coal country is uniquely suited to become green energy country for reasons we’ll soon about later.