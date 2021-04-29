Their View: From the Kentucky Derby to dog food

The recent parade of scandalous viral images of a euthanized horse still wearing racing wraps on her legs, lying amid trash in a landfill, and of trainers and jockeys laughing while sitting on dead horses was appalling largely because it exposed a chillingly callous attitude toward the deaths of horses used for racing. It revealed what some insiders truly think of their horses — that they’re disposable — and it is in stark contrast to the disingenuous claims by trainers and owners on national television during every Kentucky Derby broadcast that they love their horses and that the horses are part of their family.

This was also what was most disturbing about PETA’s 2013 undercover investigation into Asmussen’s operation. While industry apologists tried to downplay Asmussen’s top assistant Scott Blasi’s foul language as just dirty words, it was precisely these obscenities that revealed the shocking disregard for horses by so many in racing. When one of his seriously injured horses, Valediction, was purchased after a race by an unsuspecting buyer, Blasi said he was so happy to unload the horse that “[he] could do a f---ing cartwheel.” He called the horse a “rat,” adding that “if they ask you how he is, say he’s my favorite horse.”

Soon afterward, PETA rescued Valediction and retired him to a safe and loving home.

Many horses will cross the finish line at Churchill Downs on Derby weekend. But there will be no winners. Every Thoroughbred is in danger of meeting Private Vow’s fate. Until the racing industry grapples with that and protects the horses it uses, it will continue to decline, and all the disingenuous claims of love can’t save it.

Kathy Guillermo is a senior vice president with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, 501 Front St., Norfolk, VA 23510; www.PETA.org. ©2021 Tribune Content Agency, LLC.