Their View: From here to the inauguration

Nobody expects this of President Donald Trump. But if he persists in saying, without proof, that the election was rigged, he surely risks disappointing and alienating even many in his own party. Republican Sen. Pat Toomey has already criticized the president, saying, “There’s simply no evidence anyone has shown me of any widespread corruption or fraud.” Former President George W. Bush and Sen. Mitt Romney have made clear that Biden is the president-elect. If Trump cares anything for his reputation — among his own supporters, if not in the country at large — he’ll let the process run its course and prepare to admit defeat. And the people around him will press this advice as firmly as they can, for his own sake and for the country’s. This includes encouraging the General Services Administration to allow the official transition process, which only it can authorize, to begin.