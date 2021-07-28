Their View: Four reasons the governor's race is so close

4. Voters might simply be tired. During the presidential election, Trump tried to depict Biden as “Sleepy Joe.” This was a mistake. Many voters liked the idea of a somnolent president. After Trump, they were simply exhausted and wanted a rest. They wanted a president they wouldn’t hear from or about on a constant basis. Are Virginia voters in the same mood about their next governor? The Northam administration has been far more exciting than anyone ever expected. There was the blackface scandal and all that flowed from that. And then there’s been the torrent of legislation passed by the new Democratic Legislature — marijuana legalized, the death penalty abolished, Confederate statues taken down, you name it. Democrats may think these are long overdue, but some voters may be in a mood to hit “pause.” That’s why the state’s insistence that each school system adopt a transgender student policy is such a political mistake: Do we need policies? Sure. But the political debate is not exactly helpful to Democrats in an election year. Ditto the silly flap over critical race theory. Youngkin recently criticized the legalization of pot but then allowed that he wouldn’t try to change it. This may be hypocritical but is politically brilliant — his criticism assuages those who opposed legal weed, but his refusal to undo it suggests he not trying to roll back recent innovations. He’s trying to have it both ways, but that might perfectly capture the mood of some voters. That’s one of at least four reasons why the race is so close.