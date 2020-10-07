Their View: Four questions to consider as we approach the coming election

If you came here today for answers, you’re in the wrong place. Today, we have questions.
1. What happens if a county votes to keep its Confederate statues? Six localities will hold votes this November on their statues — Charles City County, Franklin County, Halifax County, Lunenburg County, Tazewell County and Warren County. What happens after that? Technically these are non-binding advisory referenda — but if the county supervisors know what’s good for them, they’ll abide by the results, right? If voters say the statue can come down, supervisors then have political permission to do so. If voters say the statues stay up, they likely will. But are there other consequences? Jon Atchue, a member of the Franklin County School Board, warned his county’s board that a vote to keep the statue could have intended repercussions for economic development. Many — though certainly not all — companies are sensitive to political considerations. Would a county that voted to keep its statue find itself on an economic development blacklist — lest a decision to locate in such a county find a company in trouble with restive shareholders or consumers? Boycotts happen. President Trump has decried the so-called “cancel culture” but also proposed many boycotts of his own. This is an academic question — for now.
Franklin County might have the most at stake here. Rocky Mount has made the Harvester Performance Center into a major tourism draw — one that generates tax revenue. Musicians, though, are often among the most likely to take part in boycotts. Remember the controversy over North Carolina’s “bathroom bill” in 2016? Boston, Nick Jonas, Demi Lovato, Maroon 5, Pearl Jam, Itzhak Perlman, Bruce Springsteen and Ringo Starr promptly canceled shows in the state and others said they wouldn’t play there. Would Franklin County voting to keep a Confederate statue rise to the same level of controversy as North Carolina legislating about transgender restrooms?
2. How many Democratic voters will vote to strip the party of absolute power over next year’s redistricting in Virginia? One of the most interesting flip-flops has been that of Virginia Democrats, who spent decades calling for a redistricting commission to draw legislative lines, voted for a constitutional amendment in 2019 to do just that, and then decided in 2020 that it was a bad idea, after all. What happened in between? Well, Democrats won control of the General Assembly in the 2019 elections which means if nothing changes, they’ll have complete power to redraw the lines after the census numbers arrive in 2021.
There’s just one small problem: Virginians have a chance this November to adopt a constitutional amendment that would assign the power of redistricting to a bipartisan commission. It’s not a perfect piece of work, by any means. There are lots of ways to quibble with how this commission would be structured — too many legislators required on the panel, no specific guarantees about minority representation, and so forth. Elections, though, are binary choices. The choice for Virginians is effectively this: Do you want Democrats to have sole power to draw the lines next year or do you want them to have to share power with Republicans? Virginia Democrats are now officially advocating that the amendment be voted down. How many voters who vote for Democratic candidates this fall will go along with that? A corollary: How many Republican voters will vote to give Democrats this power? For years, Republicans officially opposed such a commission. Now that they’re in the minority, they’ve found it has some merit, after all. For Republican voters, the case is clear: What Republican wants to let Democrats and Democrats alone draw new districts? Democratic voters may have more trouble coming to a decision: After years of making a philosophical argument for a commission, do they cast that aside in favor of unrestrained power? And, accepting that the commission that the amendment designs isn’t perfect, do Democrats decide to let the perfect be the enemy of the good? Forget the presidential race — this amendment might be the most fascinating thing on the Virginia ballot this fall.
3. How far left can Democrats go and still win a statewide election in Virginia? That’s a question Republicans always like to ask and after awhile it gets tiresome. In 2021, though, it might become a more relevant question. Democrats are looking at multi-candidate brawls for their nominations for governor, lieutenant governor and even attorney general, where incumbent Mark Herring faces challengers. The more candidates involved, the more likely it is that a candidate further to the left might emerge as the winner.
Virginia has obviously been trending Democratic. Democrats have carried the state in the past three presidential elections. Republicans haven’t won a statewide election since 2009. Democrats now rule the state in a way they haven’t since January 1970 before Linwood Holton was sworn in as governor (just a very different type of Democrat). Does that mean, though, that the state is so thoroughly Democratic that any Democrat can win? Or are there lines they shouldn’t cross if they still want to command a majority in Virginia? It’s possible 2021 is the year we start to find out. Which brings us to our final question:
4. How close to the center do Republicans have to go to win a statewide election in Virginia? The central problem for Republicans over the past decade in Virginia is that the state has shifted left while they have shifted right. It’s always hard for a party to correct that situation — just ask certain Democrats. The true-believers on the fringes are always the most active, those in the center less so. Maybe — maybe — Democrats will go so far to the left in 2021 that even the most conservative Republican can win. The safer bet for Republicans is to find candidates who are more center-right than pure right, in hopes of appealing to a very different Virginia electorate than the one that voted for a Republican sweep 11 years ago — a date that will be 12 years ago come next November. Can Republicans find such candidates? And will they nominate them if such candidates run? The decision by 5th District Republicans to oust Rep. Denver Riggleman after a single term and nominate the far-more conservative Bob Good instead is not particularly encouraging.
November’s election will likely bring lessons for both parties —we just don’t know yet what they are.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!