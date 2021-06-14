Their View: Four questions out of the primary

3. Can any candidate from the western part of the state hope to win a statewide race? Given the state’s demographics that shift eastward (and northward) with every election, it’s hard. However, we can’t say the answer is always going to be “no” because Rasoul showed a possible path. His second-place finish was better than the third and fourth place vote totals put together, and Mark Levine of Alexandria and Andria McClellan of Norfolk had the advantage of a base in the urban crescent. In most of Northern Virginia, Rasoul polled a very respectable second. In massive Fairfax County, Ayala took 33.5% to Rasoul’s 28.4% — pretty impressive considering that Ayala came from next door and was presumably already part of the local political conversation and Rasoul came from west of the Blue Ridge and was a new figure.

Rasoul conceivably could have won if not for some factors he had no control over. First, there was a sentiment among some Democratic voters that they shouldn’t nominate an all-male ticket and with McAuliffe and Herring winning big, that meant the only option for diversity was to nominate a woman for lieutenant governor. Second, the party establishment – notably Gov. Ralph Northam and House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn – lined up behind Ayala. As we saw in the overall results, the Democratic establishment counts for a lot. Third, Rasoul was hurt by the weakness of some of the other candidates. He especially did not fare well in Hampton Roads – but neither did the local candidate, Andria McClellan. She didn’t win her hometown; she didn’t win anywhere, which opened the way for Ayala to roll up margins there. Still, McClellan would have had to more than double her performance, and take all those votes from Ayala, for Rasoul to have won. Rasoul did part of what he had to do – maximize his western base, be competitive in Northern Virginia, but then his luck ran out.