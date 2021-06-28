Their View: Former Roanoker Bill Robertson made history in Virginia

The memoir — co-authored with Becky Hatcher Crabtree — poignantly offers insight into an era that many today don’t fully understand. Robertson arrived at Bluefield State College in 1950 only to find that he didn’t have enough money to register for classes. He was trudging back to the railroad station “when the longest car I ever saw stopped in the street and the driver, a portly man, motioned me over. “Where are you bound, young man?” That turned out to be the college president, H.L. Dickason, who promptly arranged a job and worked out a payment plan so Robertson could register, after all.

By 1956, Robertson was a teacher at his alma mater — the segregated Lucy Addison High School — and was assigned to chaperone students to a football game in Bluefield. His plan was for the bus to go straight through because it was difficult in those days to find diners that would serve Black patrons. Robertson failed to account for how hungry teens get. “Somewhere between Pearisburg and Narrows, I gave in and we stopped at a diner,” he wrote. “I was surprised at the welcome we received” — even more surprised when the staff invited the bus to stop again on the way back home. So Robertson did. By then a new staff had clocked in and they weren’t so welcoming. “The owner began to holler: ‘You can’t come in here!” Robertson was fearful his students would get arrested. As the students rushed out of the diner, “I heard him say ‘if the truckers on 460 hear that I served colored, I am ruined.” That was the Virginia that Holton was trying to change.