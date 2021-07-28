Their View: For dogs with no escape from the heat, it's a cruel summer

On very hot days, walks and games of fetch require extra precautions. Scalding pavement can fry feet — literally — and it reflects heat onto animals’ bodies. Always test the pavement with your hand before setting out, and walk dogs early in the morning and late at night, when it’s cooler outside. Even if your pup is energetic, be sure to stop often in shady spots for rest and water breaks. Never make dogs run in hot weather — they’ll collapse before giving up.

And it should go without saying, but never leave a dog, child or any living, feeling being in a parked car, not even “just for a minute.” A few minutes is all it takes for a vehicle to reach deadly highs: On a 75-degree day, the temperature inside a parked car can soar to 104 degrees in 20 minutes — and up to 119 degrees on a 90-degree day.

Dogs simply can’t survive that kind of heat. As their body temperature rises, they panic — barking, chewing and desperately trying to claw their way out of the roasting vehicle. Hyperthermia sets in, and their liver, kidneys and brain begin to shut down. They lose control of their bowels, vomit, suffer a heart attack and collapse. It’s a terrifying and painful way to die.