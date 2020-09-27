Their View: Football games and protest don’t mix

You want to have a conversation about race? Can’t think of a subject we’ve talked about more in the last 30 years, but fine, let’s talk. My mind’s open. I’m willing, no eager to listen and learn. We’ve got 164 hours. Just gimme four.

You want to demonstrate? Give me a sign. You want to yell? No problem. We’re Americans, we shout a lot. You want to fire off a hundred examples of why this candidate or that candidate’s an a—? Great, I’m all ears. You have 164 hours. Just gimme four.

Ah, but you say the only way real change will occur is if we’re all made to feel uncomfortable all the time, so a four-hour football game is the perfect opportunity to strike for social justice. Not really.

Do you honestly believe anyone watching is going to alter his or her views because players and coaches show disrespect to our nation’s flag? Much more likely all sides will harden their position, and the chances of those productive conversations you want actually occurring will diminish.