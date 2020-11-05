Their View: Five questions to consider for the day after the presidential election

1. Did the election resolve the sharply polarized nature of the United States? Not likely. Nor should we have it expected it to. The nature of a democracy is that there will be differences of opinion and those must somehow be accommodated. Even in our biggest landslides, there are still about 40% of the voters who wish things had turned out a different away. (The biggest landslide in modern times was in 1964, when Lyndon Johnson took 61% to 38.5% for Barry Goldwater). That may not be enough to win an election but it’s still a pretty large minority that the majority has to remember is still there. All the cultural and political differences we had on Monday are still there today and will still be there on Inauguration Day in January and will still be there for years to come. Elections may resolve certain issues — whether we should we adopt this amendment to the state constitution, whether we should we take down this Confederate statue — but they don’t really resolve the fundamental forces that brought those issues to the foreground. One of the major forces reshaping the United States right now is demographic. The group that has dominated the country from the beginning — whites — is shrinking, both in raw numbers and in percentage terms. By 2045, the U.S. Census Bureau projects that whites will become a minority in the United States, but there will be no ethnic majority. However, the nation’s population won’t be distributed evenly — we already have some states where whites are minority while others will remain overwhelming white. The question of how we govern such a diverse populationis one that no single election will answer; this will be a challenge for many more elections to come. In some ways, it’s been a challenge from our very founding.