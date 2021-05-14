Their View: Five questions for the governor’s race

2. How much will the Republican down-ballot nominations influence the Democrats? By nominating a Black woman and Jamaican immigrant (Winsome Sears) for lieutenant governor and the son of a Cuban immigrant (Jason Miyares) for attorney general, Republicans have just nominated the most diverse ticket ever on a Virginia ballot. Democrats will not be able to match that unless they throw overboard either McAuliffe or incumbent Mark Herring, who is seeking re-nomination for attorney general. Even before the Republican convention, the Democratic establishment has rallied behind Hala Ayala for lieutenant governor. Now that they’ve seen Republicans nominate a woman, Democrats may feel even more urgency now to nominate a woman of their own. That might boost Ayala but might also help the other female candidate in the six-way Democratic contest for lieutenant governor — Andria McClellan. Democrats face several complications here. First, the latest polls show Sam Rasoul of Roanoke pulling away. His nomination would give Democrats diversity in another way — first Muslim for statewide office, son of Palestinian immigrants, a candidate from west of the Blue Ridge — but would also result in an all-male ticket (assuming McAuliffe is the gubernatorial nominee). A second catch: A McAuliffe-Ayala-Herring ticket would be an all-Northern Virginia ticket. Not since Republicans in 1961 — prehistoric times — has a party nominated a ticket comprised entirely of candidates from a single region. The Democratic solution to one problem (the desire to put a woman and a woman of color on the ticket) creates another. A third catch: As we’ve pointed out before, many votes have already been cast.