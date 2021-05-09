Their View: First round census population counts show bad news for rural areas, economy

If you go by the 2020 presidential election, then Republicans come out modest winners — a net shift of two electoral votes to Republican-voting states. That assumes, of course, that the political universe stays constant, which it never does. Adding an extra electoral vote to Florida probably helps Republicans; that state keeps drifting further to the right. And adding an extra electoral vote to Montana definitely helps Republicans. But adding one electoral vote to North Carolina and two to Texas, just to name-check some other Republican-voting states, only help as long as those states continue to vote Republican, and there’s no guarantee they will. Both states have seen Democrats edging closer — Donald Trump’s margin over Joe Biden in North Carolina was just 1.4%. Today, Republicans might be regretting not having a more robust census outreach in Texas because instead of getting the expected three extra seats, that state only got two more. However, if and when Texas ever flips from red to blue, that will be a seismic shift in American politics, and Republicans will regret that the 2020 census gave it even two more electoral votes.