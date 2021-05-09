Their View: First round census population counts show bad news for rural areas, economy

When the Census Bureau recently released the state-by-state population counts from the 2020 census, the headlines naturally were about which states would gain congressional seats and which ones would lose.
That’s important, to be sure, when it comes to political clout in Washington and, ultimately, the Electoral College.
If you go by the 2020 presidential election, then Republicans come out modest winners — a net shift of two electoral votes to Republican-voting states. That assumes, of course, that the political universe stays constant, which it never does. Adding an extra electoral vote to Florida probably helps Republicans; that state keeps drifting further to the right. And adding an extra electoral vote to Montana definitely helps Republicans. But adding one electoral vote to North Carolina and two to Texas, just to name-check some other Republican-voting states, only help as long as those states continue to vote Republican, and there’s no guarantee they will. Both states have seen Democrats edging closer — Donald Trump’s margin over Joe Biden in North Carolina was just 1.4%. Today, Republicans might be regretting not having a more robust census outreach in Texas because instead of getting the expected three extra seats, that state only got two more. However, if and when Texas ever flips from red to blue, that will be a seismic shift in American politics, and Republicans will regret that the 2020 census gave it even two more electoral votes.
Electoral votes are based on the size of congressional delegations, so while those two new congressional seats added in Texas may go to a Republican state, the population growth that drives that expansion is in Democratic-voting cities. Some old-fashioned gerrymandering by a Republican-controlled state legislature may not necessarily create two new Democratic members of Congress, but the loss of a congressional seat in West Virginia will certainly mean one less Republican member. As with many relationship status updates on Facebook, it’s complicated.
In any case, that’s not the big news. The big news out of the census was how little population growth the United States saw over the past decade. We have now logged the second-lowest population growth ever — 7.4%, just barely ahead of the 7.3% we saw during the Depression years of the 1930s. By contrast, in the 1990s, the population grew 13.2%. During the first decade of the 2000s, it fell to 9.7%. Now it’s fallen again, nearly half of what it was during the ’90s.
This is a bright red flashing light for demographers — and ought to be for politicians across the ideological spectrum. Why? Population growth is inextricably tied to economic growth, and the other way around. The less population growth we have, the less economic growth we’ll have — slower growth in the number of people buying cars, buying houses, buying electronic gadgets, doing all the other things that drive an economy. There may be economic growth, just not as much. Both parties promise economic growth, but neither will be able to deliver as much as they promise if population growth is slowing down.
Why is population growth slowing? Lots of reasons. One big one is that the population is aging, so we’re not having as many babies. Even among adults in their child-bearing years, the fertility rate is way down as couples delay childbearing and have fewer children. (Since 1972, the U.S. has been running below the replacement rate. We’re currently at 1.78 births per woman). And, contrary to popular opinion about the nation being “overrun” by immigrants, immigration has actually slowed. (The Census Bureau reported last year that the nation’s foreign-born population was growing at its slowest rate since the 1970s).
Furthermore, demography really is destiny so some of these trends — such as an aging population with a declining fertility rate — mean even slower population growth in future years. It’s entirely possible that population growth in the 2020s will be even less than in the decade just past — which means it’s entirely possible we’re entering our slowest-growing decade ever. That has lots of implications across society. Here’s a big one: Slower economic growth, as we’ve mentioned. (An aging population slows economic growth because while seniors spend more on health care, they’re not buying their first houses, their first cars, their first bassinets the way younger adults do.) Here’s another: A greater imbalance between the number of workers paying into social safety net programs and the number of retirees taking money out, meaning either higher taxes for the former or reduced benefits for the latter.
The nation’s most-quoted demographer is William Frey of the Brookings Institute. He writes that we’re inevitably headed for even slower growth in the future and tells us the only thing that can change those trendlines: “The U.S. population continues to age, and Census Bureau projections show that this will further result in lower levels of natural increase [the rate by which births outnumber deaths]. This suggests that the nation will need to increase immigration to keep future growth rates from falling even more starkly.”
You might want to read that last sentence again. The hysteria over immigration is utterly at odds with demographic and economic reality. We need more immigration, not less. Rural communities that are losing population should be among the loudest voices clamoring for more immigration. Yes, immigration should be orderly — we can’t just have people walk across the southern border. And we might want to give more priority to some people than others — younger immigrants, immigrants with certain skills. But we do need more people, especially younger people, or our slowing population rates will lead to some unhappy places.
We don’t have to look far for examples of what happens with slow population growth (or in some cases negative population growth) and an aging population — just look at much of rural Virginia. We see lots of communities trying to figure out how to reverse their population trends. Next door, West Virginia has launched a program to pay remote workers $12,000 if they agree to move to the state and bring their job with them. A population growing slowly makes that project a lot harder to pull off than if the population were growing at a faster — more traditional — rate.