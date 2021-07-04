Their View: Fireworks safety is even more critical after nation’s heat wave

The Fourth of July is a celebration of the freedom and liberty that is the cornerstone of America. But, as we pass the potato salad and start up the grill, remember that those rights come with responsibilities — including being mindful of our neighbors and practicing fireworks safety.

This year brings a particularly combustible mix. The record high temperatures across the Pacific Northwest and elsewhere have left dangerous fire conditions just as the end of most pandemic restrictions forecast an Independence Day primed for overindulgence.

Last year, the Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office received 597 reports of fireworks-related incidents, including 237 injuries and 360 fires across the state. Over the last five years, fireworks-related fires caused almost $8 million in damages — mostly to residential property — and 1,227 injuries, which ranged from first-degree burns to amputations and even death.

Most of these incidents occurred on the Fourth of July, and other states report similar numbers.

Many state laws allow firework sales and use for Independence Day and New Year’s, but local regulations vary. Fireworks are banned in many municipalities and counties, and due to fire danger, many counties have emergency bans.