Their View: Financial cooperation can help fight the pandemic

The International Monetary Fund’s new economic forecast offers encouragement to the world’s rich countries. They’re on track to recover strongly from the pandemic. For many poorer countries, the opposite is true: The end is not in sight, the pandemic is still getting worse, and their economic losses are mounting. Their debts, in many cases, will prove unsustainable.

Rich countries should be doing more to help in all kinds of ways, above all with the production and distribution of vaccines. But designing a more resilient system of financial cooperation, through the IMF and other institutions, remains an essential part of the task.

Up to now, improvisation has played a bigger role than systemic innovation. With the agreement of President Joe Biden’s administration, for instance, governments have decided that the IMF should issue a big new tranche of special drawing rights, or SDRs, to its members. That will give valuable financial help to many countries struggling to cope with the pandemic. But it isn’t ideal.