Their View: Fifty years after his death, J. Sargent Reynolds’ influence remains

In June 1970, he delivered the graduation speech at Montevideo High School in Rockingham County. Striking a poetic tone, Reynolds advised graduates not to waste time in life: “Time is the enemy of us all.” Those words proved too prophetic. Four days later, he felt a strange pain. Later, he collapsed at a family reunion. Before the summer was out, he was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor. He hoped radiation would kill it and for a time that seemed possible.

Come the spring of 1971, Reynolds was making what Roanoke Times reporter Melville Carico called “a dry run” for a gubernatorial run with a heavy schedule of public appearances. “He shows the same energy, the same zest, the same sparkle for give-and-take conversation as he did before,” Carico wrote. “If it were not common knowledge, no one around him would have reason to believe he had been ill.”

That was not the real story that spring, though. That April, Reynolds delivered his most famous speech — perhaps one of the most important delivered by any Virginia politician. On April 20, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld busing as a way to achieve desegregation — a ruling that led some Southerners to warn of a new round of Massive Resistance. Reynolds went to the Shad Planking, a fish-cooking festival in Wakefield that was a political rite of passage, and before an audience that included many of those old-line conservatives delivered a blistering denunciation of the state’s racial past. “Virginia will not be propelled into Massive Resistance again,” he declared. Those may seem easy and obvious words now, but they weren’t then. “If coming down here to the Shad Planking in Southside Virginia and making such statements spells political doom for me — so be it,” Reynolds told his slack-jawed listeners. “At least I will have had the very warm feeling of having done and said what I thought needed doing and saying.”