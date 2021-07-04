Their View: Feels like we’re there, but we’re not; the delta variant is in the way

As daunting as delta is, the best firewall we can put up is obvious. Vaccinations are the biggest reason why Illinois’ seven-day rolling average positivity rate is now under 1%. On Wednesday, Illinois had 259 COVID-19 cases, compared with a peak of 17,608 last November. And yet, despite that progress, more than half of Illinoisans have yet to be fully vaccinated. The state’s daily average for vaccinations has dipped from more than 100,000 a day in the sprint to the current seven-day rolling average of 43,219 vaccines administered.

“The delta variant is currently the greatest threat in the U.S. to our attempt to eliminate COVID-19,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said at a recent White House briefing on the virus. “Good news: Our vaccines are effective against the delta variant. … We have the tools. So let’s use them, and crush the outbreak.”

Younger Americans, those in their late teens and early 20s, have been particularly reluctant to get vaccinated. Reasons vary from strong ideological opposition to vaccines to indifference about the need to get them. The Biden administration says it will redouble efforts to get younger Americans vaccinated.

In the meantime, everyone within earshot of a Gen Z individual — parent, grandparent, sibling, neighbor — should drive home the message. Want everything as it was? Pine for a time when masks stay in drawers? Want to turn back the threat of the delta variant? Get vaccinated. It’s free, it’s easy and it’s the best and only way to put the pandemic in our collective rearview mirror.

