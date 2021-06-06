Their View: Fear, hate and reality: How to combat anti-Asian crimes

All New Yorkers have a right to live free from fear of being targeted because of their race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender or religion. But right now, many of our Asian American neighbors walk with trepidation, if not terror. The numbers do not lie: Between the start of this year and May 23, there were 86 reported anti-Asian hate crimes, a more than 350% increase from the 19 reported in all of 2020. And that almost surely understates the problem.

Recent days have brought fresh heinous attacks, including a 55-year-old Asian woman sucker-punched in broad daylight on a Chinatown street Monday, and a 75-year-old grandmother punched in the face in Queens. This isn’t a New York City-specific phenomenon, but nowhere in America is the scourge worse.

Anti-Asian stereotyping is another part of the problem, and must be vigorously combated. A new federal law should help a bit there.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea blames bail reform, “people arrested multiple, multiple, multiple times, and released.” He’s right that some of those arrested in recent incidents have lengthy rap sheets and went through revolving doors.