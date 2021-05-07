Their View: FDA’s ‘abundance of caution’ should also extend to supplements

When my doctor recommended I start taking vitamins, I picked bottles off the shelf using the same approach I take to wine-buying: Does it have a nice label? Is it a little bit expensive, but not the most expensive? This method worked about as well as it does with wine, which is to say, not very well at all.

It’s not that there’s no regulation of supplements, Cohen says. But the rules just don’t match the complexity of the products involved. “We need to make some changes to the law so the regulations can ensure the safety of these health products,” he said. “And I say this as a physician who recommends supplements every single day.”

I understand the FDA has more important things to do right now. But the COVID-19 pandemic has only reminded us that we need to know what we’re putting in our bodies is safe. Consumers often think of supplements as “natural” or “safer” than traditional pharmaceuticals, but that’s not necessarily the case. We could do a lot worse than to unleash the full force of the FDA’s caution on this $40 billion-a-year industry.

