Their View: Facebook board right on Trump suspension, but now comes the hard part

Mark Zuckerberg doesn’t have to be the ultimate “arbiter of truth.” But he does have a responsibility to ensure the accuracy of information shared on Facebook and eliminate posts that contain dangerous misinformation or incite violence or hate.

Admittedly, the challenge is complex. And fixing Facebook wouldn’t solve the entire problem. For example, on Tuesday, Trump unveiled a new web site, “From the desk of Donald J. Trump,” that mirrors his former Twitter feeds and provides his followers fodder to share on social media sites.

Facebook has an estimated 2.8 billion users who post hundreds of millions of items every day. But this is a company with a market cap of $720 billion. It has the resources to take on the issues created by its own innovation.

The alternative isn’t particularly attractive. If Zuckerberg and other social media companies such as Twitter and YouTube don’t clean up their act, government intervention is inevitable and necessary. Congress has a long history of not fully understanding how the tech industry works. Regulation carries the risk of making the problem even worse.