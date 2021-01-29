Their View: Eliminating coal tax credits may make sense — but then what?

So what Southwest Virginia gets out of this is another study? This is well-intentioned but laughable. Southwest Virginia does not lack for studies. The GO Virginia economic council produced a mighty fine one a few years ago. Maybe this one will be scathingly brilliant and unearth some heretofore undiscovered insight about how the coalfields can build a new economy. More likely, well, we all know what happens to most studies.

What the region needs isn’t “words, words, words” but “money, money, money.” Southwest Virginia legislators shouldn’t accede to some feel-good language about a “stakeholder process”; they should scream bloody murder and extract as much money from the state as they can— call them reparations if you will. The move to sunset the coal tax credit isn’t a threat; it’s an opportunity. That will require Republican legislators to think like Democrats — but it also means that Democrats need to think more like Democrats. Want to redistribute the wealth? Here’s a fine place to do that.

The region’s main economic development entity — the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority — currently gets about 20% of its funding from the coal tax credit. At the very least, the state should commit to replacing that funding as part of any tax credit abolition. But that’s just the starting point. Between 2010 and 2018 the state has spent $314.6 million on coal tax credits. How about committing at least that much to creating a new economy to replace coal? As a candidate for governor, Ralph Northam proposed turning the University of Virginia’s College at Wise into a research university with the idea that it would become a new economic engine in the region. How about committing the funding to that? The coalfields have some of the lowest educational levels in the state — 9.3% of adults over 25 in Dickenson County have a college degree versus 78% in Falls Church. How about creating a fund to pay for anyone in coal country to go to community college? How about creating a trust fund for economic development similar to the tobacco commission except specifically dedicated to coal country? How about Richmond putting a specific number of state jobs there? The region doesn’t lack for ideas; it lacks the resources to make them happen.