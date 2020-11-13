Their View: Election 2020 raises these three questions

Now we enter another election year, and this is the question that looms over it: Has Virginia changed so much demographically, and have the parties realigned so much, that it’s now impossible for Republicans to win a statewide election in the state? Or, with Trump out of the White House, will the political temperature lower so much — and turnout with it — that Republicans can again be competitive? We won’t know the answer to that until November 2021 but this year’s election gave Republicans plenty to worry about. They saw Democratic margins swell in some of the biggest and fast-growing parts of the state. As recently as 2004, Loudoun County and Prince William County were voting Republican — by substantial margins, too. Now they’re voting Democratic by increasingly wider margins. George W. Bush took Loudoun County by 13,111 votes in 2004. Barack Obama won the county by 11,509 in 2008. Hillary Clinton expanded that margin to 30,846 four years ago. This year, Biden expanded it further to a 55,990 votes.

Republicans increased their margins in rural Virginia but trading Loudoun County for Lee County is not an even trade. Republicans need a candidate who can reclaim a big chunk of those suburban voters. Do Virginia Republicans have it in them to make that kind of course correction? This is, after all, a party that nominated Corey Stewart for the U.S. Senate in 2018 and, if the choice were made right now, might well nominate Amanda Chase for governor. (Yes, the same Amanda Chase who appeared with the two men who now face weapons charge after showing up outside a vote counting center in Philadelphia.). Republicans are delusional if they think Chase is their ticket back to the governorship. It’s even unclear whether a more conventional candidate — such as former House Speaker Kirk Cox — can win back what has been lost, but he’d certainly be an easier sell. The prospect of a Chase nomination actually gives Democrats more license to move further left; a Cox nomination might — might — induce a little more caution. That raises another question: Hubris has brought down many. Will Virginia Democrats now think they are bullet-proof?