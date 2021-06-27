Their View: Editorial: Voting rights and wrongs: On Senate Democrats’ For the People Act and the filibuster

Broadly speaking, Democrats occupy the moral high ground in the debate over voting rights legislation that Senate Republicans, acting in lockstep, killed via filibuster Tuesday night.

It’s true that states nationwide have been unconscionably making it harder for citizens to exercise the franchise.

It’s true that partisan gerrymandering has become so pervasive and pernicious that it threatens to give Republicans a baked-in, anti-democratic advantage in states they currently control (and Democrats a baked-in advantage in states they control).

It’s true that Republicans have been filibustering with appalling cynicism, requiring 60 votes rather than a mere majority to pass almost anything of substance, despite that the Senate starts out deeply undemocratic by design. This insults majority rule.

What’s a shame about the fight is that the For the People Act, which is at the center of the tug-of-war over Republicans rigging the rules of the game, is a terribly flawed piece of legislation.

Yes, the ambitious bill would ease registration, expand early voting and drop boxes, bolster election security and require nonpartisan redistricting. All good things.