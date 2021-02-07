Their View: Economic lessons to be learned from Super Bowl cities

It also offers us our traditional examination of the two cities involved to see what economic lessons we can learn that might apply here in the western part of Virginia. We’ve done this every championship season and we’ve found that while the teams and cities change, many of the lessons are pretty universal. Ready, set, hike!

1. Demographics matter. Both Kansas City and Tampa are youngish cities, which has a big (and positive) impact on their economies. The median age in Kansas City is 35.1; in Tampa, it’s 35.7. They’re not the youngest in the nation, by any means. That distinction belongs to Provo-Orem, Utah, where the median age is 24.5. However, both Super Bowl cities are still distinctly below the national median of 38.5. That matters for lots of reasons. Young adults are more likely to spend money on setting up a household — good news for furniture retailers and real estate agents. More importantly, they are more likely to be better educated than older residents, so that helps the labor pool in an economy where new jobs demand more education than those of previous generations. Last year the Tampa Bay Times reported that city officials “credited the increasingly younger population for helping attract companies such as Dynasty Financial Products and L3 Technologies, and allowing corporate heavyweights including Jabil and Raymond James Financial to stay around and expand.” (Of note: The Super Bowl will be played in Raymond James Stadium. You should know by now that stadiums aren’t named after beloved civic figures but after whatever company writes the biggest check; in this case, a financial services firm based across the bay in St. Petersburg.)