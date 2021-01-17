Their View: Due process still matters, even for rioters who stormed the Capitol

Not that the answers to these have to be yes before a company has cause to act. If an employee was in the Capitol with his company badge visible or was filmed causing mayhem, it doesn’t take a court of law to know that a line was crossed. If an employee didn’t know darn well that you don’t push though lines of law enforcement officers in order to pour into a building that’s been closed to the public, that’s not exoneration.

But we add to, rather than soften, the damage done to our system of laws if due process is completely ignored. Employees should at least have the chance to be interviewed about their actions and offer a response. Extremist groups react without waiting for the facts or listening to others. It only erodes society’s notions of fairness if companies emulate them.

And those who remained outside and did not break the law should keep their jobs — yes, even if the words they spoke were toxic and even if a company is pressured by a boycott — unless they broke some other company rule, such as claiming a sick day in order to protest while on the payroll. That should apply whether the employee is a professor or a mail clerk. All states should join California in protecting employees’ right to political speech outside the workplace as long as their actions don’t directly affect their ability to do their jobs. Our wallets shouldn’t rule our freedom of expression.