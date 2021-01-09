Their View: Don’t let the appalling mob attack on the Capitol obscure the GOP’s shameful enabling

McConnell said that “nothing before us proves illegality anywhere near the massive scale — the massive scale — that would have tipped the entire election. Nor can public doubt alone justify a radical break, when the doubt itself was incited without any evidence. The Constitution gives us here in Congress a limited role. We cannot simply declare ourselves a national board of elections on steroids. The voters, the courts and the states have all spoken. They’ve all spoken. If we overrule them, it would damage our republic forever.”

Sadly, that damage may already have been done. And despite the horrifying scenes at the Capitol and the violence that claimed the life of at least one of the people who stormed the building, Trump was unrepentant. In a video message supposedly intended to quell the uprising and clear the area, Trump kept stirring the pot, claiming again and again that Democrats had “stolen” the election from him. It was so beyond the pale, even Twitter and Facebook (which typically tolerate Trump’s incitements) took it down.

Members of Trump’s Cabinet would be well within their rights at this point to consider invoking the 25th Amendment to remove an unhinged and reckless Trump from power. Alternatively, they could disavow his actions by resigning en masse.