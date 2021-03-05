 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Their View: Don’t bring America’s longest war to an end just yet
0 comments

Their View: Don’t bring America’s longest war to an end just yet

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
OPED-USAFGHAN-EDITORIAL-LA

U.S. soldiers in Soltan Khel, Afghanistan, on April 29, 2013.

 Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times/TNS

President Joe Biden, a longtime critic of U.S. military strategy in Afghanistan, can’t be eager to preside over the 20th anniversary of what is already America’s longest war. But if he’s to secure U.S. interests and give Afghans a chance at achieving peace, he won’t have much choice.

According to the Trump administration’s agreement with the Taliban, U.S. forces were to leave Afghanistan by May 1. But follow-on peace talks between the Afghan government and the insurgents have faltered. Fighting is likely to intensify as spring approaches, and the Taliban is threatening to build on recent battlefield gains. A May withdrawal might lead to renewed civil war and, ultimately, a resurgence of the threat posed by al-Qaida and other terrorist groups based in Afghanistan.

Granted, simply ignoring the deadline would be risky too. The Taliban would likely resume attacks on U.S. forces and major Afghan cities. This would increase pressure on the Biden administration to expand the U.S. military commitment, which has now shrunk to a scant 2,500 troops. Any such surge would relieve pressure on the Kabul government to negotiate seriously. Afghanistan’s neighbors, all of which oppose a permanent U.S. military presence, wouldn’t rush to help out.

There’s a middle way. The U.S. should press the Taliban to agree to a six-month extension of the deadline. It should say withdrawal was understood to depend on certain conditions, including that the Taliban would cut ties to al-Qaida and enter into good-faith negotiations with the Kabul government. In fact, other than an apparent directive to local commanders not to welcome foreign fighters into their ranks, the insurgents have shown little sign of breaking with al-Qaida. They joined peace talks six months later than scheduled. And, by refusing to sign a cease-fire or even reduce levels of violence, the Taliban have undermined those negotiations from the start.

In making this demand, the U.S. is not without leverage. The insurgents want United Nations sanctions against their organization lifted and all remaining Taliban prisoners held by the Afghan government released. And Taliban leaders are keen to avoid the international isolation they suffered while in power in the 1990s. The U.S. and other donor nations should make clear that they won’t support a regime imposed by force.

The administration should coordinate its efforts to extend the deadline with NATO, which now has more troops in Afghanistan than the U.S. does, as well as with other regional powers. Russia, China and Pakistan appear willing to help the U.S. press for a cease-fire, and the Taliban would find a unified demand hard to resist. Appointing a U.N. mediator to nudge peace talks along is worth exploring.

A six-month delay would push any withdrawal beyond the October anniversary of the U.S. invasion in 2001 — a depressing thought, to be sure. But if a little extra time helps secure peace, as it might, it will have been well spent.

Editorials are written by the Bloomberg Opinion editorial board.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Our View: Keep election control local
Opinion

Our View: Keep election control local

A new Virginia Senate bill would require any city or town to hold its elections in November. While many cities in Virginia already hold all elections in November, Bristol doesn’t — and for good reason. Control over local elections should remain with local leaders and communities.

Opinion

Your View: Harshbarger wrong; kneeling is respectful

Lots of things disturbed me on Saturday morning. One was the reaction of some representatives to the ETSU basketball team kneeling. Rep. Diana Harshbarger said, “This is disrespectful to everyone who fought or died for our freedoms.” How would she know? I certainly disagree.

Guest View: Critical connections for our rural neighbors
Opinion

Guest View: Critical connections for our rural neighbors

To help solve the ongoing problems that face our communities, we must go beyond traditional health care support. We must step up through commitment and compassion in supporting our rural communities when they need us most to address their new, increasing and urgent needs.

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts