Their View: Don’t blame Paris; plenty of green energy economic opportunities exist for SW Virginia

When President Joe Biden announced the U.S. will rejoin the Paris Climate Accord, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz was quick to tweet out a clever retort: “By signing this order, President Biden indicates that he’s more interested in the views of the citizens of Paris than in the jobs of the citizens of Pittsburgh.”
That’s a clever bit of alliteration, one that harkens back to President Donald Trump’s own wordsmithing when he initially withdrew the U.S. from the climate pact: “I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris.”
Here’s the problem with that: It conjures up an outdated vision of Pittsburgh. Once Pittsburgh was, indeed, a synonym for American industry but it’s been a long time since Pittsburgh was home to steel mills belching out carbon or anything else. In fact, Pittsburgh hasn’t had a steel mill within its city limits since 1987 (although there are still some in the adjacent communities). Today, Pittsburgh isn’t a steel city, it’s a city whose economy is based on health care, financial services and technology. The steel mills may be gone but Apple, Facebook and Google now have “campuses” there. Pittsburgh stands as a textbook example of a city that has successfully remade its economy. This isn’t really a new thing, either. That’s why the G-20 summit was held in Pittsburgh 12 years ago. President Barack Obama used the occasion to declare “Pittsburgh stands as a bold example of how to create new jobs and industries while transitioning to a 21st century economy.” Again, that was 2009.
So why are some politicians so obsessed with conjuring up some out-of-date image of Pittsburgh from the 1950s? Are they trying to mislead voters who may not be that familiar with Pittsburgh’s economic transformation? Or are they, themselves, that out of touch? We’ll let you speculate on that. Instead, we’re more interested in the economics than the politics. In November, the mayor of Pittsburgh joined with seven other mayors in Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky to lay out a plan to transform the Ohio Valley into the Silicon Valley of renewable energy. Not even Pittsburgh is trying to be Pittsburgh (at least the Pittsburgh of the past) anymore. Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto pointed out that in Pennsylvania, a state where fossil fuels once ruled, clean energy jobs are growing by five times the rate of the state’s overall employment growth. Pennsylvania now has the fourth-fastest growing clean energy sector in the country on a percentage basis — and ranks first in terms of actual number of new clean energy jobs. So that whole Silicon Valley of renewable energy thing isn’t unrealistic; to some extent, it’s already happening — the mayor just wants to see it happen faster. So we ask again, are those making the Pittsburgh-Paris connection political tricksters or just uninformed?
We promised economics, though, so let’s get to them. Our real question isn’t about the Paris Climate Accord, it’s about why we don’t see local governments in rural Virginia acting more like Pittsburgh? Southside and Southwest Virginia were never home to a concentration of steel mills (the former Roanoke Electric Steel and current Steel Dynamics Inc. notwithstanding), but they were home to other industries that are now either gone or are in decline. Pittsburgh has invented a new economy. Why can’t we? OK, that may be too harsh because it’s not as if nothing is happening. We have some communities — Danville comes immediately to mind — that are doing a pretty good job of trying to reposition themselves for the new economy. We also see state legislators in the coal counties — Republican legislators, mind you — taking a more hands-on approach toward building a new economy than we see legislators elsewhere do. (To be fair, legislators elsewhere aren’t really expected to be quasi-economic developers, because the economy in those places isn’t in the same place that it is in the coal counties). The question is whether those communities should be doing even more and who should be doing it.
We can give easy answers to some of those questions: Rural Virginia shouldn’t be counting on the federal government to save it (although there are things we think the Washington should do). We shouldn’t count on state government, either (although, again, there are things we think Richmond should do.) Pittsburgh didn’t wait on the federal and state governments to build a new economy; it acted on its own. So should we.
We’ve asked this question before but we’ll ask it again (and again and again, if necessary): If eight mayors from Pittsburgh to Louisville can band together to pitch their plan to make the Ohio Valley a center for the renewable energy sector (and the jobs it brings), why can’t we? There have been economic connections between the Roanoke Valley and the coalfields ever since the first coal train came through. If you add in BWXT Nuclear Operations, which makes parts for nuclear reactors, we can draw a line from Lynchburg to Lee County as a region with an established base in the energy business. All those local governments should be getting together to make the case for how that region can get a bigger piece of the clean energy business, which before the pandemic was one of the nation’s fastest-growth job sectors.
Now is a good time do this (yesterday would have been better): We have an administration that is going to push clean energy so those jobs are going to go somewhere. Why not here? We have a social equity argument to make — we have whole communities that were built on fossil fuels. To the extent that government policy is encouraging that fossil fuels be replaced, government policy should also be focused on building a new economy in those coal towns. We also have a governor who is about to begin a term as co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission, which covers 25 counties and eight cities west of the Blue Ridge.
This is an alignment of stars we may not see again. You need not like the president or the governor to see the opportunity here. But we shouldn’t count on them. Biden’s not going to pull out a map and put his finger on this part of Virginia and say “put those jobs there.” That’s not how the economy works. But what if the mayors of Roanoke and Lynchburg joined with some county board chairs in the coalfields — and all the places in between — to create a regional strategy for renewable energy jobs? That may or may not be good for Paris, but it would be good for Pulaski and Pennington Gap.