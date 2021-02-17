Their View: Does Virginia need a secretary of science?

Interestingly, some states have state-level secretaries for science in some fashion, although not necessarily the ones you’d think. Oklahoma has had a state secretary of science and technology since 1999. The secretary’s official mandate is to make sure that research done at Oklahoma’s state-supported universities coordinates with the state’s business community — in other words, the office is there to commercialize research. Perhaps it’s notable that California, the home of Silicon Valley, does not have such a position, but Oklahoma, a state in the heartland not readily identified with high technology, does. Oklahoma needs to build a new economy a lot more than California does.

Virginia does not have a secretary of science, but it does have the Center for Innovative Technology, which was created in 1985 to do the same thing Oklahoma wants done — commercialize research. The CIT has never been particularly well understood, and how much it’s been responsible for Northern Virginia’s growth as a technology capital would make for an interesting debate. Still, then-Gov. Charles Robb probably deserves some credit in hindsight for seeing the need to turn research into jobs — back before there was even such a thing as the worldwide web. Decades later, Virginia is still pursuing the same goal. A year ago, at the behest of Gov. Ralph Northam, the General Assembly created the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority to “to oversee and support research, development, and commercialization, as well as related investment and seed-stage funding, in the Commonwealth.” That’s a lot of words, and isn’t as sexy as a state secretary of science, but it effectively attempts to do the same thing. That raises a question for our multiple candidates for governor: Does Virginia need a secretary of science? Northern Virginia, which seems to have no trouble creating technology jobs, might give a different answer to that question than, say, Southside or Southwest Virginia.