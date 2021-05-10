Their View: Democratic debate in Bristol was disappointing. Here’s why.

McClellan and Foy both claimed credit for the Clean Economy Act — Foy as a co-patron, McClellan as the main patron. That might win votes in the urban crescent, but not in Southwest Virginia. The Clean Economy Act — which mandates a carbon-free electric grid by 2050 — is a bad deal for Southwest Virginia, although not for the reason Republicans might think. The act accelerates the retirement of coal, but coal is going away regardless. A study out last week found that solar and wind are now cheaper than 80% of the coal plants in the country. The real “war on coal” is being waged by the free market. The problem with the Clean Economy Act is that it does very little to make sure that the renewable energy jobs that replace coal jobs are in coal country — one reason why even a Green New Dealer like Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, and now a candidate for lieutenant governor — voted against the act. In a debate within listening distance of Virginia’s coal counties, we heard no serious discussion of how to build a new economy there. That rates not an I but an F.