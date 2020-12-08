Their View: Defendants convicted by non‑unanimous juries should be granted new trials

Gorsuch also noted that when Louisiana adopted a provision for non-unanimous juries in 1898, one objective was to make it possible for Black jurors to be outvoted. That history is sadly relevant to the case that was argued Wednesday. Thedrick Edwards, a Black man, was convicted of armed robbery, kidnapping and rape by a jury that contained only one Black juror — who voted for acquittal on all of the charges.

You would think that Edwards would be automatically entitled to a new trial after the court’s decision in April. But under the court’s precedents, decisions establishing new rules — even those rooted in the Constitution — aren’t generally retroactive in cases like this one.

However, the court has said that decisions involving new procedural rules can be applied retroactively if they involve “the fundamental fairness and accuracy of the criminal proceeding.” Andre R. Belanger, the lawyer for Edwards, told the justices that they could decide that the Ramos decision involved just such a “watershed rule.”

Alternatively, Belanger said, the court could decide that the Ramos decision didn’t announce a new rule but restored the “full measure” of the 6th Amendment. Either way, he said, the Ramos decision should apply retroactively.