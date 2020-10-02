Their View: ‘Debate’ showed pressing need for competent local and state leaders

It was also frightening in at least one respect. President Trump could not bring himself to condemn white supremacists, which his own security agencies have warned pose the nation’s greatest terrorism threat. On the contrary, he told the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by.” Republicans should reflect deeply on how they allowed a man who plays rhetorical footsie with white supremacists to carry their party’s banner. This is a characteristic unique to Trump, not the party at large — although the party must now suffer the taint of association. When white supremacists marched in Charlottesville in 2017 spewing their vile messages, most Virginia Republicans (Corey Stewart was the only exception) were quick to condemn them in clear and unmistakable terms. Where are they today?

The debate — for all of its horridness — was instructive in at least one way. When it comes to building a new economy in parts of the country left behind by technological change, we’re completely on our own. Neither Trump nor Joe Biden had anything to say about that, and that shouldn’t surprise us. Trump hasn’t said anything about that during his time as president — except for a 2017 Wall Street Journal interview where he shockingly told people in rural areas they should simply move. Biden hasn’t really addressed this in his campaign, either. The candidates spent a lot of time “debating” — if that’s what you want to call it — whether the economy is recovering in a V-shape that benefits all or a K-shape that benefits the rich but not others. Experience will eventually show who’s right there. Whether the economy recovers in a V or a K or any other letter of the alphabet, there’s still a more over-arching trend reshaping the nation’s economy — what economists have called “the great divergence.” Metro areas, especially those that have refashioned themselves as technology hubs, are seeing economic growth boom. Rural areas, meanwhile, are seeing population declines as traditional employers disappear and aren’t replaced.