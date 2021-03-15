Their View: Cuomo probes: Find the facts — all of them

Joon Kim, a former Manhattan U.S. attorney, and employment lawyer Anne Clark are now special deputies to the first deputy attorney general charged with investigating allegations of sexual harassment against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. They have a website, agindependentinvestigation.com, listing email, voice and text contacts for anyone to provide relevant information. Their written findings will be made public, as they must be.

The Assembly Judiciary Committee, under Chair Charles Lavine, is also commencing a possible impeachment proceeding, promising not to interfere with the special deputies. That is a fair and reasonable step, as the described behavior, if substantiated, is incompatible with holding a position of public trust.

Meanwhile, the press is continuing to publish details on the incidents that have rocked the standing of the country’s longest-serving governor and could topple him. All are disturbing, but the most troubling is from the Albany Times Union about Cuomo using a ruse a to summon a younger, female subordinate to the private living quarters of the executive mansion and then placing his hands under her blouse.