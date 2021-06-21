Their View: Could Southside or Southwest Virginia be a ‘regional technology hub’?

During last year’s Democratic presidential primary, multiple candidates — although notably not Joe Biden — proposed investing federal R&D dollars in regional “growth centers” as a way to jump-start tech hubs that aren’t on the two coasts. This is basically that. To ensure geographic diversity, the bill requires three in each of the six regions covered by the U.S. Economic Development Administration (which puts Virginia in a region that runs all the way up to Maine). It further says at least six of the 18 hubs must “benefit a small and rural community,” which it defines as any metro area with a population of 200,000 or less as reported in the 2010 (note the date) census. In Virginia, that would apply to the New River Valley and Danville, but not Roanoke, Lynchburg or Bristol, all of whom are part of metro areas with bigger populations than that. And, of course, any place that’s not an official metropolitan or “micropolitan” area. That means Virginia’s coal counties could band together to put in a bid, particularly if they can enlist the University of Virginia’s College at Wise as a partner (the act likes having universities involved). Government leaders in all those places should be studying the fine print on this bill and figuring out how their communities might qualify.