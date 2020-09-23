Their View: Could COVID-19 set off a wave of heart disease?

What is lost in these articles and speculation about a “new” heart disease is that regular old heart disease has not gone away. Unfortunately, some patients continue to hesitate to come to the hospital when they feel classic signs of a heart attack — chest tightness that can spread to the neck, jaw or arms, nausea, dizziness and heart palpitations. Heart doctors use a phrase: Time is muscle. The longer someone having a heart attack waits, the more heart function they might lose and the greater the danger to their life. The message is clear: Do not wait.

More than 6 million Americans have been documented as having been infected with SARS-CoV-2, which causes the disease COVID-19. Some estimates say that number should be five times as high if undocumented cases are included. With so many cases, the medical community needs to put in place systems to carefully monitor the small percentage of patients with continuing symptoms. In addition to hospital-based testing, digital applications can help doctors monitor symptoms at home.

The most reassuring news with respect to chronic COVID-19 is how much we have learned about avoiding and treating acute COVID-19. The pace of scientific advance has been dizzying — more than 50,000 papers have been written this year on COVID, which is more than five times the number that have ever been written on mononucleosis.