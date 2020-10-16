Their View: Could alleged Michigan plot have happened here in Virginia?

During World War II, coastal states and states with factories important to the defense industry (such as Michigan) were subject to blackouts — even though no Nazi bombers ever came anywhere close to North America. Shutting off the lights at a certain time was considered a patriotic duty. Today we really have been invaded by an enemy — just one we can’t see — and how do some people react? According to the indictment, these fellows in Michigan were too self-centered to join in the common defense — so they decided to cosplay as revolutionaries and allegedly plot a violent crime. Their grandparents and great-grandparents who really did make sacrifices would be ashamed of their descendants’ fragility. Instead of decrying supposed “tyranny,” perhaps these alleged plotters should have been thanking the governor for helping spare them from the tyranny of a deadly pathogen: Michigan’s virus rates are lower than two of the three states with which it shares a land border — and, indeed, among the lowest in the country. Only 13 states have a lower infection rate. Even then, the virus has claimed 7,225 lives in Michigan — or more people than the entire United States lost in wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.