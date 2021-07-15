Their View: Congress fails schoolkids struggling to learn online

Even school districts are getting into the act. Earlier this year, the Murray School District in a fast-growing suburb of Salt Lake City began providing broadband for its families using a slice of the broadband spectrum called Citizens Broadband Radio Service and reserved for various kinds of wireless providers. Although the area has numerous internet providers, there were no low-cost plans; when the pandemic hit, existing systems became overburdened and internet speeds slowed sharply.

While most metropolitan broadband is being launched in small cities, the push for large, already overburdened school districts, like Dallas, to provide broadband is a sign that the market isn’t working. Jason Eyre, the Murray district’s technology supervisor, has been approached by districts from Tucson, Arizona, to Las Vegas for advice on setting up broadband networks.

Localities, including housing authorities, should cut deals with low-cost providers, such as the one connecting low-income neighborhoods in Detroit. Local governments should also demand that contracts with broadband providers include low-cost services and speed guarantees in exchange for the right to build out underground cable and other infrastructure. And regulators must keep large companies from crowding out local providers during the upcoming auction for CBRS spectrum.

Nor are consumer subsidies, such as the temporary Emergency Broadband Benefit, which helped low-income families pay for broadband during the pandemic, sufficient even if they are made permanent — for one thing, they pay for just a fraction of service costs. Both local and federal authorities also must ensure that subsidy programs, whether for customers or providers, don’t benefit companies at the expense of consumers. New federal legislation should direct infrastructure funds to states and cities that put the broadband needs of consumers first.

Andrea Gabor, a former editor at Business Week and U.S. News & World Report, is the Bloomberg chair of business journalism at Baruch College of the City University of New York and the author of “After the Education Wars: How Smart Schools Upend the Business of Reform.”