Their View: Colorado vows to help its coal counties. Why isn’t Virginia?

For now, all we have out of Colorado is rhetoric, but at least it’s the right rhetoric. Consider this statement from K.C. Becker, who as Colorado’s speaker of the House introduced the bill creating that Office of Just Transition: “The time to take action on climate is now, but we cannot work toward a clean-energy economy without also working on solutions to support workers who are affected by this transition. Workers and communities whose livelihoods are threatened by shifting economic tides and advancements in technology need support.”

Now here’s the thing: Becker didn’t represent any of the coal counties. She was a Democrat from Boulder. That’s literally the most liberal county in the state; Joe Biden took 77.2% of the vote there. That makes it not much different from, say, Virginia’s Fairfax County, which is notable because that’s the home of our Speaker of the House, Eileen Filler-Corn. We haven’t seen her looking out for coal counties the way Colorado’s Democratic speaker did. Boulder is also home to the University of Colorado, which makes it not much different from our own Charlottesville. That’s notable because it was Del. Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville, who sponsored the House version of the coal tax credit retirement. We sure haven’t seen her speaking up for Virginia’s coal counties. Yes, she proposed a study in return, but a study — with no promise of funding for whatever it concludes — pales in comparison to Colorado’s more formal (if yet unrealized) commitment to “ensure that the clean energy economy fulfills a moral commitment to assist the workers and communities that have powered Colorado for generations.” (That’s the actual language of the Colorado law, by the way.) A moral commitment.