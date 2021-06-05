Their View: College athletes should be compensated for the use of their names and images

Student athletes deserve the opportunity to earn money from their efforts, and the NCAA may finally agree to a rule change allowing it. In the meantime, state legislatures across the nation are moving the needle on the issue by passing their own laws regarding student athlete compensation. States that don’t jump on the bandwagon could find that their colleges are at a major disadvantage when it comes to recruiting.

Ohio’s legislature became the latest to consider a bill that would allow college athletes to earn money through endorsements and sponsorship deals based on their names, images and likenesses — the so-called NIL package that the NCAA is considering and could adopt soon.

The legislation is similar to laws that have been passed in 16 states that are home to some major college sports powers such as Michigan, Nebraska and Arizona. In five states — Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi and New Mexico — the laws for athlete compensation take effect July 1.

It’s no wonder that lawmakers in favor of the Ohio bill hope to have it enacted by the same date. No one wants to fall behind in the college recruiting wars.

But any move to allow athletes to be paid for their own images and likenesses goes beyond recruiting benefits. It’s simply the right thing to do.